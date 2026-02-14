Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 440 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 440 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,668 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,800. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 90,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $8,840,315.52.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vicente Reynal sold 9,719 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $913,586.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00.
IR stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 6,975,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS — Ingersoll Rand reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales (revenue up ~10% YoY to ~$2.09B) and beat EPS expectations, which is the primary driver behind the rally. Ingersoll Rand Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue + M&A emphasis — Management reiterated a strategic push toward higher recurring revenue and active M&A to drive predictable growth, which supports multiple expansion narratives. Ingersoll Rand outlines 2026 revenue growth target
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance broadly in line / constructive — The company gave FY2026 EPS guidance (~3.45–3.57) and revenue targets that are roughly in line with Street expectations, reducing near-term uncertainty about forward results. Zacks: Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / volume spike — News outlets note strong intraday buying and elevated volume as investors reposition into the beat and strategic messaging. This is a market reaction rather than new fundamental change. Why is IR stock rocketing higher today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available — Management commentary (investor call and transcript) provides detail on backlog, pricing, and where margin pressure is expected to moderate; useful for modeling but not new info beyond the quarter. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and cash-flow pressures — Coverage highlights margin pressure, higher cost of sales and a year-over-year decline in operating cash flow that investors will watch (could limit near-term free-cash-flow upside). IR Q4 Deep Dive: Recurring Revenue and M&A Drive Growth Amid Margin Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling — Recent public filings show insider sales (no purchases reported in the referenced period), which some investors view as a near-term negative signal. QuiverQuant: Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Small dividend announced — The board declared a quarterly dividend (small yield) that’s unlikely to change the investment thesis materially but is supportive for income-focused holders. Dividend disclosed in Q4 release
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.
Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.
Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.
