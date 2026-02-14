Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,577 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 13,577 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,950,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,709.50. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DLH alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 319 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $5,082.00.

DLH Stock Down 2.8%

DLHC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 23,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

DLH News Summary

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.15 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DLH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined plans to reduce debt and improve margins, citing greater clarity in the federal budget as a tailwind for contract stability and margin recovery. This could help ease leverage concerns and support profitability if execution proceeds as described. DLH outlines plans for debt reduction and margin improvement amid federal budget clarity

Management outlined plans to reduce debt and improve margins, citing greater clarity in the federal budget as a tailwind for contract stability and margin recovery. This could help ease leverage concerns and support profitability if execution proceeds as described. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports flagged a “significant increase” but the published figures show 0 shares (and NaN changes), indicating a data or reporting anomaly. Because the data are inconsistent, there’s no clear short-squeeze signal or fresh bearish pressure from short sellers at this time. DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) MarketBeat

Short-interest reports flagged a “significant increase” but the published figures show 0 shares (and NaN changes), indicating a data or reporting anomaly. Because the data are inconsistent, there’s no clear short-squeeze signal or fresh bearish pressure from short sellers at this time. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial issued a series of estimate reductions: they lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts significantly (FY2026 to -$0.46 from -$0.35; FY2027 to -$0.28 from -$0.03) and cut Q2/Q3 2026 estimates while slightly raising Q4 2026. The net effect is a materially weaker earnings outlook, which is pressuring the stock. DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) MarketBeat

Noble Financial issued a series of estimate reductions: they lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts significantly (FY2026 to -$0.46 from -$0.35; FY2027 to -$0.28 from -$0.03) and cut Q2/Q3 2026 estimates while slightly raising Q4 2026. The net effect is a materially weaker earnings outlook, which is pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst and media coverage includes cautionary pieces focused on weak returns on capital and profitability metrics, reinforcing investor skepticism around DLH’s ability to generate returns while carrying elevated leverage. That negative framing likely amplifies selling pressure. Be Wary Of DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) And Its Returns On Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth $239,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.