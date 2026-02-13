Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$637.86 million for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 0.2%

CF traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.05. 209,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,567. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$7.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -12.78%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries.

