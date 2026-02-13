Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 2,602 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,602 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $115,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,629.10. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 10,820,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 482.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow from “hold” to “strong-buy,” giving the stock a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Zacks Zelman Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity — a Seeking Alpha piece argues AI competition is not an existential threat and recommends buying the plunge, which could support bargain-hunters. Seeking Alpha: Buy The Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of about $654M slightly topped Wall Street’s estimate, a mild positive for top-line momentum but not enough to offset the EPS miss. Benzinga: Earnings Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Zillow missed on adjusted EPS ($0.39 vs. $0.42 expected), which is the primary driver cited for the recent selloff and the weekly/near-term price weakness. Benzinga: Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has hit a new 52‑week / 12‑month low, reflecting investor concern and technical weakness that can prompt further selling. Investing.com: 52-Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the general counsel, CTO, COO and CAO — sold shares in mid‑February, which may be interpreted negatively by the market even if the trades are routine. (SEC filings disclose the trades.) SEC Form 4 Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and related disclosures remain a drag on sentiment and are cited in coverage as an additional headwind for the stock. MSN: Litigation Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Broader analyst and media coverage highlights the projected earnings shortfall as the catalyst for the sharp weekly decline, reinforcing negative sentiment. The Motley Fool: Why Stock Dropped
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,073,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,826,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,554,000 after acquiring an additional 191,058 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,825,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,339 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,838,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.
Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.
