David Beitel Sells 3,966 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow from “hold” to “strong-buy,” giving the stock a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Zacks Zelman Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity — a Seeking Alpha piece argues AI competition is not an existential threat and recommends buying the plunge, which could support bargain-hunters. Seeking Alpha: Buy The Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of about $654M slightly topped Wall Street’s estimate, a mild positive for top-line momentum but not enough to offset the EPS miss. Benzinga: Earnings Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Zillow missed on adjusted EPS ($0.39 vs. $0.42 expected), which is the primary driver cited for the recent selloff and the weekly/near-term price weakness. Benzinga: Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has hit a new 52‑week / 12‑month low, reflecting investor concern and technical weakness that can prompt further selling. Investing.com: 52-Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the general counsel, CTO, COO and CAO — sold shares in mid‑February, which may be interpreted negatively by the market even if the trades are routine. (SEC filings disclose the trades.) SEC Form 4 Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and related disclosures remain a drag on sentiment and are cited in coverage as an additional headwind for the stock. MSN: Litigation Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Broader analyst and media coverage highlights the projected earnings shortfall as the catalyst for the sharp weekly decline, reinforcing negative sentiment. The Motley Fool: Why Stock Dropped
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 108,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.
Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.
