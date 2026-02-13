David Beitel Sells 3,966 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 108,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

