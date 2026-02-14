iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$162.07 and traded as high as C$169.96. iA Financial shares last traded at C$166.50, with a volume of 642,979 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$179.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$162.24. The stock has a market cap of C$15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,762,500. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

