Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Short Interest Update

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,116 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 39,719 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 281,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STCE traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 79,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,670. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,396,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm. STCE was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.