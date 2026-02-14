Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 118,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eagleford Energy Stock Performance

GRUSF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagleford Energy has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Eagleford Energy had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 28.90%.

About Eagleford Energy

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

