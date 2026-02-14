Short Interest in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Decreases By 28.2%

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,687 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 3,743 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Trading Down 0.0%

LFEQ opened at $54.06 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

