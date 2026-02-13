Stephen Cavoli Sells 11,630 Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 11,630 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $449,615.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 204,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,328.26. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,128,300.00.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 894,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.73. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $969.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 258.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.