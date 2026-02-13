Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 7,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,550. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Adam Laponis sold 2,738 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $96,541.88.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TWST traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,063,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.78. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,146 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after buying an additional 1,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,403,000 after buying an additional 1,349,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after buying an additional 1,080,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,787,000 after acquiring an additional 832,687 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

