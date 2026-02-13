RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in RTX by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

