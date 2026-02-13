The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,243.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,140 to GBX 3,280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

WEIR stock opened at GBX 3,452 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,875 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,050.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,817.36.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

