The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,243.57.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,140 to GBX 3,280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on WEIR
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.