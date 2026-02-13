CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $27.84 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

