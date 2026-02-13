Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAGHY shares. Citigroup raised Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hensoldt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Hensoldt to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of Hensoldt stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $68.70.

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

