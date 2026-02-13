Insider Selling: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $18,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $479,875.32. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Elias Nader sold 5,687 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $35,828.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 10,813 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $68,770.68.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,139. QuickLogic Corporation has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QUIK. Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered QuickLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $149,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company’s products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic’s technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic’s key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

