Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells $65,930.00 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Zerillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 281 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $16,860.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $43,140.00.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 289,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $283.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PBH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

