CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CompuMed had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

CompuMed Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CMPD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CompuMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of -0.30.

Get CompuMed alerts:

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.