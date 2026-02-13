CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CompuMed had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.
CompuMed Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of CMPD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CompuMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of -0.30.
About CompuMed
