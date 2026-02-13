Insider Buying: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Chairman Acquires 18,008 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Chairman Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 18,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $225,460.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 779,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,795.52. This trade represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,345 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.85.
OneWater Marine Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 207,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,656. The company has a market cap of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.67. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.
Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.
