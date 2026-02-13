Gina Goetter Sells 12,429 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. This represents a 15.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,449. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -119.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Monness Crespi price-target note

Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Earnings beat / 1-year high

Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. AOL CEO interview Yahoo Finance video

Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Marvel Legends figures Mandalorian & Grogu figures

New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Positive Sentiment: Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Lumee launch

Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk — A new suit accuses Hasbro of overprinting Magic: The Gathering cards, which could raise legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, or fan/retailer pushback if it advances; monitor legal developments for potential financial or reputational impact. Lawsuit article

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

