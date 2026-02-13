Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,696 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,696 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Expedia Group comprises about 1.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat one estimate — Zacks reports adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.78 vs. a $3.46 consensus, showing solid year‑over‑year improvement. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat one estimate — Zacks reports adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.78 vs. a $3.46 consensus, showing solid year‑over‑year improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company forecasts 2026 gross bookings and revenue above Street expectations, citing strong demand from business clients — a driver for durable B2B revenue growth. Read More.

Company forecasts 2026 gross bookings and revenue above Street expectations, citing strong demand from business clients — a driver for durable B2B revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted B2B strength — WSJ notes the B2B segment drove ~11% sales growth in Q4, supporting higher‑margin, recurring revenue opportunities. Read More.

Management highlighted B2B strength — WSJ notes the B2B segment drove ~11% sales growth in Q4, supporting higher‑margin, recurring revenue opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its dividend and touted strong full‑year results in its earnings release, which can support investor confidence and income investors’ interest. Read More.

Company raised its dividend and touted strong full‑year results in its earnings release, which can support investor confidence and income investors’ interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was raised to $15.6B–$16.0B versus a ~$15.3B consensus, implying revenue upside for the year (management forecasted higher full‑year top line).

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was raised to $15.6B–$16.0B versus a ~$15.3B consensus, implying revenue upside for the year (management forecasted higher full‑year top line). Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance was given at ~$3.3B–$3.4B versus a ~$3.4B consensus — essentially in line to slightly below expectations; EPS guidance was not clearly specified in releases, leaving near‑term profit expectations uncertain.

Q1 revenue guidance was given at ~$3.3B–$3.4B versus a ~$3.4B consensus — essentially in line to slightly below expectations; EPS guidance was not clearly specified in releases, leaving near‑term profit expectations uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the conference call materials and slide deck for investors to review the details behind results and guidance. Read More.

Company released the conference call materials and slide deck for investors to review the details behind results and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary ahead of/after the print is mixed — some bullish takes (Truist), while comparative writeups and previews debate AI risks versus B2B strength. Read More.

Analyst commentary ahead of/after the print is mixed — some bullish takes (Truist), while comparative writeups and previews debate AI risks versus B2B strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Another headline source reported a Q4 EPS miss (MarketBeat showing $3.10 vs. $3.32 consensus), creating conflicting headlines and investor confusion over which measure to use — that ambiguity likely pressured the stock. Read More.

Another headline source reported a Q4 EPS miss (MarketBeat showing $3.10 vs. $3.32 consensus), creating conflicting headlines and investor confusion over which measure to use — that ambiguity likely pressured the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Missing/unclear EPS guidance for Q1 and FY left investors with uncertainty on margins and near‑term profitability, amplifying volatility despite the stronger B2B story.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.23.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

