Andrew Beach Buys 82 Shares of SThree (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

On Monday, January 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 82 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 per share, with a total value of £149.24.

On Friday, December 12th, Andrew Beach bought 90 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

Shares of STEM traded down GBX 0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 177.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.91. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £225.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

SThree ( LON:STEM ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX 13.70 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SThree plc will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 270.

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

We provide permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of around 6,000 clients.

