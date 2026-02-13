ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 563,166 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 956,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,979.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,979.7 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock remained flat at $9.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, traded over-the-counter under the ticker XNGSF, is one of China’s leading clean energy distributors and a core subsidiary of the privately held ENN Group. Since its inception in the early 1990s, the company has built an extensive city-gas network, supplying piped natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to residential, commercial and industrial customers across China.

The company’s primary business activities include the development, operation and management of urban gas pipeline infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.