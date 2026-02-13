Short Interest in Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 54.5%

Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 33 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HG Stock Performance

HG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. HG has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

