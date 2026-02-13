Short Interest in Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 54.5%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 33 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HG Stock Performance

HG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. HG has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

HG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.