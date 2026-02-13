Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.
LCUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
Lifetime Brands Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.
In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.
