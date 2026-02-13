Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.2 billion-$61.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.020-1.040 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. 5,369,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,979,775. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 507,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,545,816 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip and is targeting a large AI infrastructure opportunity; management also reported $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, underscoring meaningful demand for Cisco’s data‑center networking products. Read More.

Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip and is targeting a large AI infrastructure opportunity; management also reported $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, underscoring meaningful demand for Cisco’s data‑center networking products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising price targets and reiterating buy ratings (Citigroup, UBS, Rosenblatt and others), reflecting confidence in Cisco’s AI/ networking positioning and implying upside vs. the current price. Read More.

Analysts responded by raising price targets and reiterating buy ratings (Citigroup, UBS, Rosenblatt and others), reflecting confidence in Cisco’s AI/ networking positioning and implying upside vs. the current price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.42) and reiterated full‑year revenue and EPS ranges that were above some prior expectations, supporting the long‑term income and capital‑return story. Read More.

Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.42) and reiterated full‑year revenue and EPS ranges that were above some prior expectations, supporting the long‑term income and capital‑return story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results: revenue was a record ~$15.35B (≈+9.7% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS beat by a small amount, and Cisco raised FY26 guidance — a positive top/bottom‑line print that nonetheless left room for debate. Read More.

Q2 results: revenue was a record ~$15.35B (≈+9.7% Y/Y) and non‑GAAP EPS beat by a small amount, and Cisco raised FY26 guidance — a positive top/bottom‑line print that nonetheless left room for debate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on margin pressure: management warned that rising global memory prices are squeezing gross margins and operating leverage, and the company’s near‑term margin outlook was cautious. That drove a sharp intra‑day selloff and broader tech weakness. Read More.

Investors focused on margin pressure: management warned that rising global memory prices are squeezing gross margins and operating leverage, and the company’s near‑term margin outlook was cautious. That drove a sharp intra‑day selloff and broader tech weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was strong despite the beat — shares fell materially as traders re‑priced margin risk and a mixed/“in‑line” near‑term outlook, triggering sector‑wide volatility and ETF flows away from networking names. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,102,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 327,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 90,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.