Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 367,915 shares, a growth of 251.6% from the January 15th total of 104,628 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Victoria Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCCTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 269,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Victoria has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories.

