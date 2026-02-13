Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $110.37. 271,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Ameren has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.30.

Key Ameren News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on AEE to $120 and upgraded the stock to "outperform," signaling analyst confidence and ~9.6% upside vs. the referenced price.

Positive Sentiment: Ameren will pay a larger quarterly dividend of $0.75, improving income appeal for yield‑focused investors.

Positive Sentiment: Missouri regulators approved the Big Hollow Energy Center — an integrated natural gas plant + 400 MW battery system — which strengthens Ameren's reliability profile and supports future regulated earnings.

Positive Sentiment: Ameren outlined long‑term growth, citing new 2.2 GW of data‑center power agreements and projecting 6–8% EPS growth through 2030 — evidence of durable secular demand.

Positive Sentiment: Ameren reported strong 2025 results, affirmed 2026 guidance and issued long‑term growth guidance, supporting the view that reported earnings are improving year‑over‑year.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.78 slightly beat estimates, but revenue declined ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a mixed quarter that keeps focus on top‑line drivers.

Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a surge in growth capital on the earnings call (more near‑term capex to support grid upgrades and new projects) — consistent with growth plans but potentially pressuring near‑term cash flow/ratios.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and rising capital needs could weigh on margins and leverage metrics if growth investments outpace rate relief or cash generation.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

