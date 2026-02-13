Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $1.69 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

