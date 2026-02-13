Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of STBFY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,749. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suntory Beverage & Food Co, Ltd. is a leading Japanese non-alcoholic beverage company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of drinks, including bottled water, teas, coffees, carbonated soft drinks and health-oriented beverages. Key home-market brands include Suntory Tennensui natural mineral water, Iyemon green tea and BOSS canned coffee, while its international portfolio features Orangina, Lucozade and Ribena.

Founded as a distinct operating company in 2009 following the transfer of Suntory’s non-alcoholic beverage business, the company traces its roots back to 1899, when founder Shinjirō Torii launched the first Suntory whisky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.