Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $57.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

