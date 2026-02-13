Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 39016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.81.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of C$285.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current year.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

