Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$42.00 and last traded at C$42.80, with a volume of 10636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.75.

The company has a market cap of C$352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates. The firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios.

