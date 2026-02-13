Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 150 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed‐end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating‐rate assets that can adjust with interest‐rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

Featured Articles

