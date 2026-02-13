iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $101.1990, with a volume of 21576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

