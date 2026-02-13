Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $247.65 and last traded at $247.2370, with a volume of 40021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $334.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 65.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

