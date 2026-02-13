Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.92 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 1705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.
Callidus Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Callidus Capital Company Profile
The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.
