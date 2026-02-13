Brokers Offer Predictions for Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Centrus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.
Centrus Energy Trading Down 11.6%
Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.21. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.1% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $5,427,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Centrus Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Centrus Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed Fluor as EPC partner to advance the multi‑billion‑dollar expansion of its Piketon, Ohio uranium enrichment plant — strengthens Centrus’s execution capability for ramping U.S. enrichment capacity. Centrus and Fluor Partner to Advance Major Expansion of Ohio Uranium Enrichment Plant
- Positive Sentiment: Centrus reiterated that a ~$900M HALEU award is advancing U.S. enrichment build‑out and provided 2026 revenue guidance of $425M–$475M, signaling a clear revenue pathway if projects proceed on schedule. Centrus projects $425M–$475M 2026 revenue as $900M HALEU award advances U.S. enrichment build-out
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter was roughly in line with expectations (slight variance across reports), producing a mixed read on current operations versus near‑term profitability. Centrus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is split on valuation after the pullback — some analysts view the drop as a buying opportunity while others remain cautious until execution and margins stabilize. Is Centrus Energy (LEU) Still Attractively Priced After Its Recent Share Price Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $0.79 missed consensus (~$1.42), triggering the initial sell‑off as investors focused on near‑term profitability shortfalls. Centrus Energy Falls on 4Q Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Shares continued to slide on high volume after the earnings miss, reflecting investor concern about execution risk, funding needs for the expansion and near‑term margin pressure. Why Are Centrus Energy Shares Sliding On Wednesday?
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.
Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.
