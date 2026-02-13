Brokers Offer Predictions for Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Centrus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.21. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.1% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $5,427,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

