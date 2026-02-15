ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,581 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 33,452 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ION traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.68% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

