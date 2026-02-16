ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,016 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 14,732 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Trading Up 5.5%

NYSEARCA:BETH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether. BETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

