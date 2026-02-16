ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,016 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 14,732 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Trading Up 5.5%
NYSEARCA:BETH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.
ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether. BETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.
