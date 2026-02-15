Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG) Decreases By 24.1%

Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,505 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 7,257 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 3,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Aurora Mobile announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a China‐based technology company specializing in mobile messaging and big data analytics. The company provides a one‐stop platform for developers and enterprises to integrate push notification services, in‐app messaging, and real‐time event tracking through a lightweight software development kit (SDK). Aurora Mobile’s platform is designed to help app publishers and brands enhance user engagement, retention and monetization by delivering timely and personalized content across mobile and web channels.

The company’s core offerings include smart push notifications, targeted messaging, user behavior analytics and data‐driven marketing tools.

Featured Stories

