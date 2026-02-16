BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,484,987 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 1,971,474 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BBAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 722,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,220. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $865.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This is an increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 333,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $29,399,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

