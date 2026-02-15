Short Interest in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Drops By 24.5%

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 180,995 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 239,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.