Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP) Short Interest Update

Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,475 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 6,317 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grizzle Growth ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grizzle Growth ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 18.33% of Grizzle Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Grizzle Growth ETF Price Performance
DARP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $49.28. 7,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.24. Grizzle Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.
Grizzle Growth ETF Company Profile
The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. DARP was launched on Dec 17, 2021 and is issued by Grizzle.
