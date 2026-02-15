Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,956 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 37,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,744,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,110,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after purchasing an additional 277,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 380,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 101,398 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.84. 25,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

