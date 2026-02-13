Zacks Research Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Strong Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIOD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,180.35. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $57,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,847.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $315,853. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Diodes by 150.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.