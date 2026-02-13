Q1 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Increased by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2026 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.62 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE CAT opened at $758.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $789.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,893,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.