Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,839 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 122,132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 552,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,229. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $54.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.9045 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

