MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,199 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the January 15th total of 45,472 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 51.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 51.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NRGU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs alerts:

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry. our incredible team of over 46,000 people is just the tip of the iceberg. you should get to know us. we’re here to help.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.