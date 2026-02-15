MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,199 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the January 15th total of 45,472 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 51.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 51.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Performance
NYSEARCA NRGU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.