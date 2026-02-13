ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,723 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 3,619 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,920,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 70,397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACES traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,735. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $37.57.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.